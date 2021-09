Lusaka ~ Tue, 28 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo had demanded an apology and retraction from Mercy Cowham, a woman who has accused him of neglecting 3 children he has with her.

Mercy, who is currently expecting her 4th child, has said Mr Lusambo is also responsible for the pregnancy.

But Lusambo has engaged lawyers to have Mercy retract and apologize for the allegations.