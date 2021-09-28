ALL CRIMES REPORTED IN PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT RECEIVING ATTENTION – IG

Lusaka ~ 28 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police Inspector General Mr Lemmy Kajoba says all crimes reported in the previous government are receiving active attention from the command and no case will be left unattended.

He said members of the public should have confidence in the police.

“Let me assure members of the public that all crimes that were reported to police during the previous government and are perceived to have dragged or to be inactive are receiving adequate attention by the current Police Command,” said Kajoba.

Kajoba said police will ensure that all the cases that were reported to Police and cited in the petition that was presented to police Bene Hachoombwa will be brought to a conclusive.

He said it is only then that those who will be found wanting will be seen appearing in the Courts of Law.

He said it was not in the police’s interest to hurriedly present matters before Court only to record an acquittal, discharge or Nolle prosequi but a conviction.

He reiterated that his command will not sweep any criminal matter under the carpet saying all matters that were dragging were now very active as the law does not look at individuals alleged to have committed the offence but the crime committed.