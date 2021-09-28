IF HE KEEPS INSULTING ME, I’LL POST HIS NUDES, WARNS BULLDOZER’S ALLEGED BABY MAMA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 28 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Drama in the three alleged Bowman Lusambo’s abandoned children has continued as the mother, Mercy Cowham has threatened to post the Kabushi’s Lawmaker naked pictures.

In an exclusive interview with Zambia Reports today, Ms Cowham said all the children resemble Lusambo despite him claiming that they are not his.

She challenged the ‘agitated’ Lawmaker to stop hiding like a Cockroach in a cupboard and face her.

Ms Cowham reiterated that that Lusambo has on several occasions refused to do the DNA test.

The ‘baby mama’ added that the Member of Parliament who accused her of being mentally ill does not cooperate but instead resorts to insults.

“…if he keeps insulting, I will have no option but to post the naked pictures of him. Yesterday there was a call out for him but he didn’t show up. He is scared of me. If he is not guilty why can’t he show than hiding? Because he can’t continue hiding like a cockroach in a cupboard,” she said.

Cowham also charged that the Child Support Unit called Mr Lusambo but the call went unanswered adding that he yesterday dodged a call out.