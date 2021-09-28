PF SUES STATE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 28 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) dragged the State to Court following interrogations by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for the party to disclose its source of funding for the campaigns.

Following the just ended elections, DEC has had in the recent past interrogated the party Secretary General Davies Mwila and other members with regard to the matter in question.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Committee Rapheal Nakacinda said the interrogations are illegal as no law compels any political party to reveal the source of funding.

Mr Nakacinda said when he addressed the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka today that there is nothing tangible to place on the party officials.

The Member of the PF Central Committee added said it is for this reason that the PF proposed to have a Political Bill which included a clause that provided for parties to disclose the source of funding.

He said the Bill was shot down by the now ruling UPND l, adding that he is surprised to see the same people who blasted the Bill are using DEC to interrogate PF.

Mr Nakacinda accused President Hakainde Hichilema of using the Law Enforcement Agencies to cripple the opposition party.

He said having stayed in the opposition for 10 years, the party will dance with UPND up to 2026 when the “Zambian people will give them a boot….because they seem to be determined already.”

Meanwhile, Mr Nakacinda said yesterday’s appointments which saw Dr Denny Kalyalya reappointed as Bank of Zambia Governor were based on nepotism.

The PF MCC alleged that Dr Kalyalya is the Head of State’s cousin, saying that he got the appointment based on that.

And commenting on the issue of cadres returning to bus stations and markets, Mr Nakacinda said UPND party members do not consider President Hichilema’s orders.

He advised the Head of State to be serious and take charge, adding that he is no longer in opposition.

Mr Nakacinda also scoffed at the President saying he is doing job on training and that he has continued allowing illegalities.