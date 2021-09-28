SUSPECTED GASSING RETURNS AS 136 CHINGOLA PUPILS FALL VICTIM

Chingola ~ Tue, 28 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

In what seems to be a new case of gassing, 136 pupils from Buyantanshi Technical School (BUTECH) in Chingola have been rushed to Nchanga Mine Hospital after they allegedly inhaled some unknown substances suspected to be fumigated at the learning institution.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has said investigations have been instituted following a report of suspected fumigation reported to have occurred at the school around 08:20 hours today.

Mrs Katongo said the affected pupils are reported to have developed a cough while others had collapsed and were rushed to Nchanga North Mine Hospital.

She said when officers rushed to the scene, they were informed by management that those affected were pupils in a grade eight class while other victims were those who went to the affected class to check on what was happening.

“It was later reported by management at the school that they had picked a bottle labeled Blue Blue Perfume containing unknown liquid believed to have been thrown in a bin by an unknown person and was handed to the police. The total number of pupils reported to have been affected is 136 and is expected to increase as some pupils were still being taken to Hospital from homes after leaving school,” she said.

Mrs Katongo said all the victims complained of headaches, chest pains and difficulty in breathing and cough and that they are all in a stable condition.

“The bottle with unknown content will be taken to Food and Drug Laboratory for analysis,” Mrs Katongo said.