UNITED VOICE RADIO AT A HUGE LOSS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 28 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

United Voice Radio Station Station’s Board Chairperson Reverend Lordwell Siame says the fire that has gutted the radio station has destroyed property worth millions of Kwacha.

In a statement issued to the media today, Rev Siame among the offices affected by the fire are On Air Transmission Booth, Recording Studio and the Control Room where all the equipment has been reduced to ashes.

Rev Siame said the fire which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault started around 03:00hrs on Tuesday morning.

He added that the fire Brigade was alerted and arrived almost immediately.

Meanwhile, Rev Siame disclosed that transmission has been indefinitely suspended.

“Management of the Station is collaborating with the Lusaka District Fire Department to establish the cause of fire. The united Voice Radio Station is owned by the United Church of Zambia Lusaka Presbytery,” he said.

“The station was officially launched in August 2015 by the first Republican President, Dr.Kenneth David Kaunda and its mission is to proclaim the gospel of Jesus to the community. The station is appealing to various stakeholders to offer all necessary support to enable it back on air.”