4 DIE IN INFERNO AFTER UNKNOWN PEOPLE SET HOUSE ABLAZE

Chitambo ~ Wed, 29 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FOUR Members of the same family in Chitambo District in Central Province have died while two others are battling for their lives in Kabwe General Hospital after a house they were in was set on fire by unknown people.

The incident happened midnight on Tuesday at Ngambi village in Chalilo Ward of Chitambo District.

Both Chitambo District Acting Commissioner Anderson Charles and Chalilo Ward Councillor Mabvuto Phiri have confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chitambo today in separate interviews.

The deceased have been identified as Silvia Kalaba 6, Nancy Kalaba 9, Henry Mambwe 26, and Winless Kalaba, 11.

Those in critical condition are Eunice Chibale Ngambi, 33 and Esnart Kalaba aged 6 months.

Two bodies of the deceased are in Chitambo Hospital Mortuary while two are in Kabwe General Hospital Mortuary.

Chalilo Ward Councillor Mabvuto Phiri said investigations into what could have caused the fire are still ongoing however, foul play is being suspected.

Mr. Phiri described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

He said it is saddening to learn that one family can go through such pain.

Mr. Phiri has since called on the Zambia Police to look into the matter seriously and ensure that the perpetrators of the evil act are brought to book and justice prevails.

And Acting District Commissioner Anderson Charles described the incident as a disaster and has since contacted the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to help in the matter.

Efforts to get a comment from the Central Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Donald Mwandila proved futile as the phone went unanswered.

Credit: Zanis