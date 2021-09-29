FIND CHINGOLA GASSERS IN 24 HOURS, COPPERBELT MINISTER ORDERS POLICE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 29 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has given the police a 24 hour ultimatum to find people who on Monday gassed over 200 pupils at Buyantanshi Technical School in Chingola.

Speaking when he inspected the School where the incident happened from, Mr Matambo said police should within 24 hours provide adequate information on what happened.

He said the police should possibly have information leading to the culprits being brought to book.

“We will not sit back and continue to entertain the lawlessness that was encouraged in the previous regime. Working with the police, we will face them head on until they are exposed,” Matambo said.

Mr Matambo said government sympathises with the victims of the incidence and that security provision is top on government’s agenda.

He said out of the over 200 pupils that were hospitalised only four are still admitted also stating that the name of the chemical is yet to be established as samples have been sent to Lusaka.

Mr Matambo said he is happy that security wings have since intensified investigations in the matter.

The Minister assured Copperbelt residents that the new dawn government will not let them down.

Meanwhile, Chingola District Education Board Secretary Noah Simulunga has described the development as a setback to the education sector in the District.