NO THEFT OF PUBLIC FUNDS IN MY TENURE, BALLY ASSURES BLAIR

Lusaka ~ Wed, 29 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured former British Prime Minister Tony Blair that there will be no theft of public resources during his tenure.

The President also said his Administration is working round the clock to ensure that campaign promises which include job creation become a reality for citizens.

The Head of State said this on his Facebook page after meeting Mr Blair at State House today.

The former British Prime Minister is in the country for a series of meeting.

“This morning we held a meeting with the former British Prime Minister, Right Honourable, Tony Blair at State House. During the meeting we discussed issues of democracy and economic development,” he said.

“We stated that our election to office was centered around the need for jobs, business opportunities, rule of law and lower cost of living and that we are working round the clock to ensure that this becomes a reality for our people. We also stated that theft of public resources won’t be entertained during our tenure and that a very steady, methodical and systematic process is already in motion to bring offenders to book, past, present and future.”

The President said that he is elated by the former UK Prime Minister’s visit.

He also said that his Administration will heighten the implementation of foreign policy which is anchored on economic diplomacy.

“This bridge will provide trade and business opportunities for our people and other countries,” he said.

“Zambia and the United Kingdom come a long way and we intend to strengthen our bilateral relations.”