PF TO SOON HOLD COUNTRYWIDE APOLOGY RALLIES

Lusaka ~ Wed, 29 Sept, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the August 12 ‘shocking’ election loss, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has said it will soon go on countrywide rallies to apologize to citizens for the things they might not have done right.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Hot Seat’ Program on Hot FM, Kantanshi Constituency PF Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba advised members of the party who are having secret meetings with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to rethink.

Mr Mumba said the party was aware that some of its MPs were having dark corner meetings with the UPND with the view of working with them to pass Bills in Parliament.

He however called for unity and discipline in the former ruling party because the chances of it bouncing back hangs on the unity and discipline.