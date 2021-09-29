POLICE DISPERSE STUDENTS PROTESTING DE-LINKING OF KAPASA MAKASA UNIVERSITY FROM CBU

Chinsali ~ Wed, 29 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chinsali last night had a tough time to disperse hundreds of students at Kapasa Makasa University who took to the streets over de-linking the institution from the Copperbelt University.

The students who said they had engaged management both at CBU and Kapasa Makasa University to allow them graduate under CBU are shocked to learn they will graduate under Kapasa Makasa University contrary to their entry forms at the start of their courses.

The Students said in separate interviews that from inception, they had known that they would graduate under CBU but have been informed that it will not be possible for them to graduate under CBU because the University was de-linked.

“Some of us who have been long enough here and almost done with our courses are now being told we will graduate under Kapasa Makasa University instead of CBU as indicated in our entry contracts. You are aware Kapasa Makasa University was under CBU but it was de-linked, so this what we don’t want,” one of the students said.

The students complained that they felt betrayed by the University management hence their protest to seek Government’s intervention in the matter.

“We have engaged Government through the Director at the Ministry but it is surprising that such a thing is happening, we want Government to hear us, we can’t be graduating under Kapasa Makasa University when we were to graduate under CBU,” one of the student union leaders said.

However, the students who blocked the main road were met with full force by the police who fired teargas canisters to disperse them.

Both Police and Management at Kapasa Makasa University are yet to issue statements on last night’s riots.