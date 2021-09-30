COPS NAB 22 SUSPECTED CRIMINALS BEHIND CHIBOLYA ATTACKS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 30 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have apprehended 22 people who are suspected to be behind criminal attacks along Ben Bella and Chibolya compound.

police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that police conducted an operation following numerous complaints from people.

“Following complaints from members of the public on criminal attacks on Ben Bella road stretching to Chibolya compound, Police in Lusaka conducted an operation with a view of bringing to book criminals behind the attacks. The operation was conducted on 29th September, 2021 between 1600 hours and 1830 hours,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that during the operation, police apprehended 22 male suspects as follows:-

1. Six male suspects who were found attacking a female adult and have been identified as John Mwango, Andrew Chirwa, Patrick Katongo, Joseph Daka, JackTembo and Emmanuel Makasa. All have been charged with Aggravated Robbery,

2. 14 male suspects arrested for Being in Possession of Offensive Weapons and these are Bitwell Mwango, Elijah Moyo, Brian Phri, Clement Phiri, Katongo Kasonde, Joseph Chileshe, Micheal Phiri, Douglas Ndumba, Jackson Kalama, Joseph Sakala, Franklin Tembo, Saviour Mwape, Kingsley Mukwakwa and Francis Mwambango while two identified as Newton Kabamba and Stephen Phiri were arrested for Conduct Likely to Breach the Peace. All have been detained in police custody and will appear in court soon for the subject offences.

Mrs Katongo stated that police will continue with such operations.

“We wish to state that police will continue with such operations. We therefore appeal to members of the public who have security concerns in their localities to report to police so that perpetrators can be brought to book. We further call on all those who could have fallen victim of criminals in Chibolya – Ben Bella road area to go to Lusaka Central Police and help identify their attackers from the suspects,” Mrs Katongo stated.