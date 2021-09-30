IG EXTENDS FIREARM AMNESTY BY ONE MONTH

Lusaka ~ Thur, 30 Sept 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of police Lemmy Kajoba has extended the firearm amnesty period by one month.

Initially, the amnesty was from 21st August 2021 to 21st September 2021 but Mr Kajoba has extended it to 30th October 2021.

This is according to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

“Following the expiry of the one month Firearm Amnesty period announced by the Zambia Police which was from 21st August, 2021 to 21st September, 2021, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Lemmy Kajoba has extended the Amnesty period to 30th October, 2021 in which members of the public should surrender all illegally acquired firearms.

This extension is meant to give more time to members of the public who could still be in possession of illegally acquired forearms to voluntarily surrender them to the Police,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the Inspector General has offered a K1, 000. 00 as token of appreciation to all those who will provide to police, information that will lead to the recovery of any illegally owned firearm as well as to those who will voluntarily surrender such firearms to the police.

“Immunity from prosecution is guaranteed to members of the public who will voluntarily surrender illegally held firearms to the Firearms Registrar at Police Service Headquarters or any nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are forewarned that anyone who will be found in possession of illegally acquired firearm after the expiry of the amnesty will be arrested and prosecuted for violation of provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 110 that guide on possession of firearms, ” Mrs Katongo stated.