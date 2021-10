Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasised his orders that no cadres should run the affairs of markets and bus stations.

He posted on his Facebook page this afternoon that: “As I said yesterday, cadres have no place in the public trading places. We are coming from a place of pain and chaos which now needs to be replaced with comfort and order.“