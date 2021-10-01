COURT RULES: PF SUPPORTERS SHOULDN’T BE HARASSED IN BUS STATIONS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has ordered that no driver perceived to be a PF supporter should be stopped from operating at Kulima Tower Bus Station.

In her ruling today, Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku said the Lusaka City Council is the only institution with powers to restrict on who should access bus stations in Lusaka.

In this matter, four bus drivers at Kulima Tower bus station sought an injunction restraining suspected UPND inclined bus drivers at the bus station from harassing them.

In their application, they complained that following the August 12, 2021 General Election which PF lost, UPND sympathizers started chasing them from Kulima Tower bus station.

The complainants in this matter were Felix Mumba, Enerst Chanda, David Sikapizya and Charles Mbulo with the defendants being Nicholas Banda, Charles Musonda, Friday Kafwimbi and Steven Mwale.