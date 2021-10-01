GOVT TO EXPORT OVER 1 MILLION METRIC TONNES OF MAIZE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following a record 4.4 million metric tonnes of the maize bumper harvest recorded in the 2020/2021 crop marketing season, government has announced that it will allow the export of over 1 million metric tons of the commodity.

Addressing the media Friday afternoon, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri said government will also allow the monthly export of 20,000 metric tons of soya and cotton cake by through the Crushers of Edible Oils Association.

Mr Phiri said government through his ministry has allowed the export of 1.1 million metric tonnes of maize to neighboring markets.

The Minister said the country is currently food secure as there is sufficient maize stock held by the Zambia National Farmers Union and Grain Traders Association of Zambia totalling 1.4 million metric tonnes of maize held.

Mr Phiri, who is Chipata Central Member of Parliament, said this excludes maize yet to be bought by the Food Reserve Agency FRA.

He said in view of the country’s huge maize stock, government saw it imperative to expand sales of the commodity through export in order to stimulate private sector participation and also stimulate alternative markets for farmers and grain Traders.

Mr Phiri said of the total stock allowed for export, the Food Reserve Agency has been allocated 450,000 metric tons while 277,500 metric tons will be exported by the Millers Association of Zambia and another 450,000 metric tons to be exported by members and non-members of the Grain Traders Association of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiri said 15,000 metric tons of maize and wheat bran has been allowed for export by the Stock Feed Importers and Exporters Association of Zambia while 20,000 metric tons of soyabeans will be exported by the grain traders.

He said going forward, government will continue to monitor the country’s food security which will inform decision making in the future.