GOVT ORDERS SCHOOLS, COLLEGES NOT TO SEND AWAY LEARNERS WHO HAVEN’T PAID THIRD TERM FEES

Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has directed Provincial Education Officers, District Education Board Secretaries and head masters to ensure that no pupil is sent away over non payment of school fees.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Education Minister Douglas Syakalima has noted that the failure to interpret correctly specific circulars has adversely affected the learners.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today following the commencement of term three, Mr Syakalima said no pupil was expected to pay for the second term because schools had closed prematurely.

“It has been observed that the lower levels are not doing what is expected in implementing the contents of particular circulars issued. This failure to Interpret correctly and implement the specific contents of circulars has resulted in some institutions making unilateral decisions which have adversely affected the learners,” Mr Syakalima said.

He noted with concern that the previous circulars have not been interpreted well.

“Circular on prescribed user fees and mode of payment of the same. The ministry has continued to receive reports of unilateral fees and levies being demanded by school authorities, but which do not have blessings of the ministry. It was also guided that no pupil was expected to pay user fees for the second term, since schools had closed prematurely, actually a month and two weeks earlier, meaning that schools had remained with some resources that could help run the system for the entire second term,” he said.

Mr Syakalima has since directed the provincial education officers and the DEBS to ensure that no pupil or student is sent away.

“No school or college should send a pupil or student away from school in a bid to collect user fees. The practice is a complete departure from the guidance given by the ministry. Let’s treasure the little time we have in schools to catch up on the lost learning hours,” Mr Syakalima said.