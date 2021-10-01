GOVT REOPENS BARS, RESTAURANTS, TARVENS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has announced that Government has decided to lift the restrictions for the next one month starting tomorrow 2nd October 2021 following reduced cases of COVID-19.

Ms Masebo said the COVID-19 situation will continue to be monitored to inform appropriate decision making even before the end of the month.

”The new guidance on the various restrictions which have been in place is as follows;

1. Churches and other places of worship: Worship services are to be conducted normally, subject to observing the five golden rules. Religious leaders are urged to disseminate public health messages to congregants, including encouraging congregants to get vaccinated,” she stated.

“2. Markets and trading places – To operate normally while ensuring adherence to public health guidelines. All traders and customers are urged to observe the five golden rules and regular disinfection of premises. 3. Public places and transport – Transport operators must ensure masking up of all passengers is always observed and that conveyances are thoroughly disinfected and sanitized regularly.

“4. Public events of a social nature to be held while observing the five golden rules. Masking and physical distancing should always be adhered to.

5. Work places – Employers should ensure that employees return to normal working arrangements with strict adherence to 5 golden rules.

6. Physical conferences, workshops, and general meetings – We encourage holding of virtual meetings. Where physical meetings are necessary, facilitators must ensure that the meetings are held in compliance with five golden rules and adequate meeting space is provided to allow physical distancing.

”7. Bars, taverns, casinos, restaurant, night clubs will operate normally and strictly observe the five golden rules including regular disinfection of premises.”

She emphasised that continued adherence to the prescribed COVID-19 public health measures is necessary, including the five golden rules as well as cleaning and disinfection.