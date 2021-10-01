SPAX SEEKS GASSING CLEARANCE, WRITES IG

Chingola ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

A Chingola based Businessman Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax has distanced himself from cases of gassing which rocked the country from October 2019 to March 2020.

Mr. Mulenga has since written a complaint letter to the Inspector General of Police challenging the service to expedite investigations into the matter and inform the nation who was behind the gassing cases.

He says he has been compelled to write the letter because some social media posts and comments have been linking him to being behind the acts.

Mr. Mulenga now wants the police to cause a public announcement clearing him from any involvement in the gassing incidents.

Police are yet to give a comment on the matter, reports Diamond TV.