ALL STUDENTS ADMITTED TO CBU UNDER KAPASA MAKASA WILL GRADUATE AT CBU – MINISTER

Chinsali ~ Fri, 1 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

All the students who were admitted to the Copperbelt University under Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali will graduate under CBU, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed.

This follows peaceful protests by students after being told that they would graduate under Kapasa Makasa University following its de-linking from the Copperbelt University.

Mr. Syakalima, in a communique to the Student’s Union leadership, said stakeholders in the Ministry have deliberated and resolved on the plight of 4th year students and others who had been enrolled under the Copperbelt University

“It was unanimously agreed that all the students who had been enrolled by the Copperbelt University would accordingly graduate under the auspices of the same University. The students yet to be enrolled by Kapasa Makasa University effective from 2022 will be the ones to graduate under the umbrella of Kapasa Makasa University,” Mr. Syakalima said.

He has however expressed disappointment that students engaged in the destruction of public property in their quest to present their grievances.

Mr. Syakalima said Government takes great exception of the Student’s behaviour further advising that it is important to follow existing channels when agrieved.

He has directed the University Union to immediately engage students on the need to exercise restraint and civility.

Mr. Syakalima has warned that Government will not condone any disturbances at the University especially that the matter has been addressed.