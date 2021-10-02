FANS Given Signal to Return to Stadia

The Football Association of Zambia has announced the return of fans to stadia following government lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, FAZ General Secretary said fans will return to the terraces immediately.

“Following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions by the Ministry of Health, arising from reduced Covid-19 incidences, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and all stakeholders that spectators will be allowed to return to stadia albeit in observance of the five golden rules,” Kashala said.

“We have taken note of the pronouncements by the Ministry of Health over the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in the country and are pleased to announce that fans will be allowed to return to stadia for league matches,” says FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

“We, however, advise clubs to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines which include regular disinfection of their premises, masking up, sanitizing and social distancing. We also urge clubs to encourage their players, officials and fans to take up the option of vaccination as part of helping reduce the risk of infection.”

Kashala says FAZ will continue to liaise with the Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Heath Institute and the Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) in ensuring that football is above board in adhering to the guidelines.

“We also wish to advise our members that should they fail to adhere to the guidelines, they may run the risk of having their match venues barred from admitting fans. The longevity of fans staying at stadia is subject to us remaining vigilante at all times of the threat posed by the Covid-19 infection,” he says.

FAZ has clarified that the number of fans for the October 10, 2021, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier remains 20, 000 as guided by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo announced the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions on Friday and indicated that Zambia has been removed from the red list and upgraded to green arising from the reduction in the numbers of infection.