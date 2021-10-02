NALUMANGO SEEKS RELEASE OF GASSING SUSPECTS IF NO CASE HAS BEEN FOUND AGAINST THEM

Lusaka ~ Sat, 2 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has said suspects who were arrested last year in connection with the gassing incidents witnessed in the country should be released if there is no case that has been found against them.

Speaking during the question for oral answer session in parliament on Friday, Mrs. Nalumango said there is need for law enforcement officers to follow Zambia’s justice system when investigating criminal matters.

She reiterated the need for law enforcers to ensure they conduct thorough investigations before enforcing an arrest on suspects.

The Vice President was responding to a question by Chikankata Constituency Member of Parliament Jacqueline Sabao who wanted to know why suspects in the gassing incident that happened in Chikankata are still being held in lawful custody without being taken to court.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Nalumango says there is need for law to be applied on people that continue peddling tribalism and other forms of division in the country.

Responding to Bweengwa constituency Member of Parliament Michelo Kasauta who wanted to know what government is doing about people spreading messages of division, Mrs. Nalumango said the law should take its course on such people.

Mr. Kasauta was referring to a video on social media depicting PF member Chishimba Kambwili campaigning in Kaumbwe constituency where he is also alleged to have issued remarks that border on regionalism.