ANDRICH COACH SERVICES BANNED FROM OPERATING

Chipata ~ Sun, 3 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

ANDRICH Coach services owned by Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha claims it has been stopped from operating by the ruling UPND.

“In a very sad note, we officially notify family, friends and clients of Andrich Group of Companies that the United Party for National Development (UPND) has totally denied Andrich Coach Services to operate since the day PF lost elections till date,” a statement released today revealed.

“Our offices in Lusaka and Chipata were broken into and looted including passengers luggage.We decided to remain calm and dialogue with our colleagues from the ruling party and on Friday 1st of October we loaded our first Bus successfully from Chipata to Lusaka but Lusaka UPND officials operating in intercity have chased our Buses from the station and clearly told us that our time ended the very moment Patriotic Front lost.”

The company has pleaded with the UPND to separate Andrew Lubusha, a PF Provincial Chairman, Member of Central Committee and Member of Parliament for Chipangali from Andrich Group because “Andrich Company is not political and it has over 100 employees who freely enjoy different political affiliation therefore many families shall suffer”.

“The company was prompted to complain publicly because all its efforts to dialogue proved futile as UPND sees this as a political party business. We have now remained with no option because upnd has proven to concentrate on a smaller picture of Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha over a bigger picture of many families that are suffering because of their torture,” it stated.