IT’S TIME TO WORK, ELECTIONS ARE OVER – KABWE MP

Kabwe ~ Sun, 3 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament (MP) Chrizoster Halwindi Phiri says elections are over and that it is time for unity and working together to deliver to the expectations of the people.

Mrs Halwindi said this when she officiated at the harvest year celebratios for United Church of Zambia (UCZ) All Saints Congregation in Kabwe today.

She said the church has a bigger role to unite and pray for the leaders in order for them to carry out their duties.

Mrs. Phiri also took time to encourage the congregants not to take COVID-19 lightly and to get vaccinated before it is too late.

And speaking at the same function, United Church of Zambia All Saints Congregation Kabwe overseer Reverend Osten Singwa also encouraged the parishioners through his sermon to appreciate God and to be committed to work.

Also in attendance was Kabwe Mayor Mr. Patrick Chishala and Councillors from different wards in Kabwe District.