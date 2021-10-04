20% TAX ON BETTING AND GAMING WINNINGS ISN’T NEW – ZRA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Revenue Authority says the law on betting and gaming that requires payment of 20% tax on free money won is not new.

In a statement, ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the last amendment of the law was done last year.

“The Zambia Revenue Authority has noted with concern misleading statements related to taxes on gaming and betting sub-sector of our economy.

The facts are that taxes on gaming and betting have been in existence since January 2014. The last amendment was done in 2020 September by then, Minister of Finance on the floor of parliament as he presented the budget for the subsequent year,” he stated.

“The taxes are paid at the rate of 20% of free money won and not on the total investment (a bet placed). The taxation of Gaming and Betting is contained in section sixty-four A of the Income Tax Act and the Income Tax (Betting and Gaming) (Presumptive Tax) Regulations of 2018.”