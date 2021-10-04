CATHOLIC BISHOP URGES PRIESTS TO FIGHT FOR THE POOR AND VOICELESS

Chipata ~ Mon, 4 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Catholic Diocese of Chipata Bishop George Lungu has urged priests to fight for the poor and voiceless in society.

Bishop Lungu made the remarks during the ordination of Deacons Abel Daka and Martin Changala into priesthood over the weekend.

“You have to actively join the fight against corruption so that we are all freed from this cancer that makes our poor people poorer. I expect you fathers not only to fight against this evil or that evil but above all to fight for the poor and the voiceless. As you know, often new governments begin well but as time goes on, they slowly stop listening to the voices of the poor. You have a serious responsibility to fight for the poor and be the voice of the voiceless,” he said.

Bishop Lungu called for mindset change.

“Moreover, we have to lead by example to help people change their mindset. It is very important to change our mindset for new wine requires new wine skins, Mark 2 chapter 22. As a church, we desire to help government to succeed in their noble undertakings by uniting the nation and promoting inclusive and sustainable development. However, our help shall be given on condition that our political leaders do the right thing that is always in favour of the common good for all Zambians, regardless of the tribe and religion as well as political and religious affiliation,” he said.