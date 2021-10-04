Delighted David wins betPawa’s BIG Toyota Rush Giveaway

betPawa made a customer’s dream come true and also introduced Mr. Eazi as their new Brand Ambassador.

David won a penalty shootout tournament at Lusaka’s Waterfalls Mall and drove away in a brand new Toyota Rush. He was presented with the keys by Mr. Eazi at the exciting event.

The Solwezi mine repair technician beat fellow betPawacustomers Humphrey, Charles, Elias, Morris, Chama, Given, and Alex.

Everyone left with a prize. Humphrey won K20,000 for finishing second and the other six players received K4,000 each.

All eight winners were drawn to play in the shootout after placing a bet on the English Premier League in August.

Toyota Rush winner David said: “It’s only at betPawa where you bet small and win a car. It feels fantastic. This is a brand new car and I am the first owner. This is a dream come true.

“It’s an opportunity to do long trips with my beloved family. This will make them proud. I have my own transport now. The first ride is dedicated to them. This is a BIG moment for all of us.”

Asked what else he enjoyed about the eventful day, David answered “I enjoyed meeting Mr. Eazi for the first time”, while his message to the public was that “miracles happen at betPawa”.

Find out more about betPawa at betpawa.co.zm

Bet responsibly. 18+. Betting is addictive and can be harmful. betPawa is licensed & regulated by the Lotteries & Gaming Board of Zambia. License #0000897.