IT’S DISASTROUS TO POLITICIZE COVID FIGHT, SAYS FORMER HEALTH MINISTER



Ndola ~ Mon, 4 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Dr Jonas Chanda, the immediate past Minister of Health in the PF government has cautioned against politicising the COVID-19 fight saying doing so would be disastrous for the country.

Dr Chanda, a medical doctor by profession, has noted that since the August 12 general elections, there has been a huge lapse in adherence measures, which may lead to terrible socio-economic consequences.

“Since the first Covid-19 cases were reported in Zambia in March 2020, the country has recorded 209,163 cases with 3,649 citizens dying from this deadly disease. These are not mere statistics but our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and children. Sadly only less than 3% of the eligible adult population is vaccinated against Covid-19 even when a Fourth (4th) Wave of the pandemic is imminent,” Dr Chanda said. “The 4th Wave may overwhelm or even collapse the country’s healthcare system with hospital admissions and deaths, and may lead to deadly socioeconomic consequences. Since 16th August 2021 when the last election results were announced, there has been huge lapse in adherence to Covid-19 public health prevention measures, and everything has been literally open since then. Life immediately went back to normal as bars, restaurants, markets, churches, shops, public meetings, sports and social events all operated as before Covid-19.”

He added that very few of the citizens were wearing face masks in public even today.

“So the recent pronouncements by government about opening up of these public places is self-contradictory because these public places have been wide open since 16th August,” Dr Chanda said, adding that politicians should stop politicking with COVID-19.

“I appeal to politicians to stop politicking with Covid-19 and instead allow the technocrats at the Ministry of Health and Zambia National Public Health Institute to take the lead. Mixed messages from politicians have contributed to Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy by Zambians. One day politicians will call Covid-19 a ‘hoax’ and tell people not to get Covid-19 vaccination. The next day, they will turn around and say Covid-19 is real and ask people to get vaccinated.”