HH ASSURES PEACE AND UNITY FOR ALL ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 4 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured that his government will ensure there is peace and unity for all citizens in the country.

In a statement after holding a meeting with the European External Action Service (EEAS) of the European Union Delegation at State House today, President Hichilema said a society that is just and full of potential can only thrive when there is peace and unity as embedded in the democratic values.

He added that he will ensure that Zambia’s relationship with the European Union and other cooperating partners is even stronger as this will eventually lead to tangible results in fostering economic diplomacy, trade and investment.

The Head of State said he is confident that through concerted effort, Zambia can be made a safe, healthy and food secure country whose youths will be contributing to economic development.

President Hichilema disclosed that the government is currently ensuring that there is a stable economy and good governance.

He also disclosed that youth empowerment programmes are being launched soon.

The President also said that during the meeting, he emphasised that “we were elected on the premise of delivering economic development, freedoms and upholding of democracy and that we are working towards the achievement of these.”

“We also informed them that vices such as corruption, are being fought through the established institutions.”

Meanwhile, leader of the delegation EEAS Managing Director for Africa Ms Rita Laranjhina said she was proud of Zambia’s continued peace and security and further stated that the country’s vision for economic growth is indeed important.

Among the EEAS delegation was His Excellency, Jack Jankowsi, Head of EU Delegation to Zambia, Sandra Kramer, International Partnerships (INTPA) Director for Africa, Alessandro Mariani, EEAS Head of Division, Mr Bruno Hanses, EU Delegation Head of Political and Public Information, Mr Arnaud Borchard, EU Delegation Head of Cooperation and Namambo Delot who is EU Delegation Press Information Officer.