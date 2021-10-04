LUSAMBO ELECTION PETITION ON TODAY



Ndola ~ Mon, 4 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The election petition against Kabushi PF member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo is on in the Ndola High Court today.

United Party for National Development UPND Kabushi Constituency losing candidate Bernard Kanengo petitioned Lusambo’s election as the Kabushi member of parliament citing several alleged irregularities.

Mr Kanengo wants the High Court to nullify the seat based on alleged Electoral malpractices and violence.

Mr Lusambo is represented by lawyers from Makebi Zulu Advocates.

There is tight security at the High Court as police officers keeping vigil of pposition PF supporters and those from the ruling UPND who wanted to gain access to the Court.