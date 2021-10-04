  1. Home
  2. Uncategorized
  3. POLICE IG PROMOTES CONSTANCE HICHILEMA
Uncategorized

POLICE IG PROMOTES CONSTANCE HICHILEMA

|

Police Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba has promoted Constance Hichilema to the position of Inspector.
He has further transferred her to Stately under the Office of the Vice-President where where she will also act as Chief Inspector.

One Response to “POLICE IG PROMOTES CONSTANCE HICHILEMA”

  1. Katotozhi

    This kind of reporting is unprofessional. Who is constance hichilema to begin with? Secondly what has she done to warrant that promotion?

    Reply

Leave a Reply