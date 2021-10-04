Police Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba has promoted Constance Hichilema to the position of Inspector.
He has further transferred her to Stately under the Office of the Vice-President where where she will also act as Chief Inspector.
POLICE IG PROMOTES CONSTANCE HICHILEMA
Katotozhi
This kind of reporting is unprofessional. Who is constance hichilema to begin with? Secondly what has she done to warrant that promotion?