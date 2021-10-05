FRESHER SIWALE RETURNS TO COURT A MONTH AFTER ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED AGAINST HIM

Lusaka ~ Tue, 5 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

DEFAMATION accused New Labour Party president Fresher Siwale this morning showed up at court, a month after a magistrate issued an arrest warrant against him.

On August 30, Lusaka resident magistrate Alice Walusiku yesterday ordered an arresting officer in the matter to ensure that a bench warrant she issued against Mr Siwale is executed.

The warrant was issued after the politician absconded court sessions.

This is in a case Mr Siwale is charged with defamation of the President.

It is alleged that on April 22, 2018, Siwale, with intent to bring the former President’s name into ridicule, hatred or contempt, claimed that Mr Edgar Lungu is an identity fraud who should be arrested.

Mr Siwale also claimed that the former head of State is not Zambian and that his real name is Jonathan Mutaware.