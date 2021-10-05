KITWE COUNCIL MOUNTS CAMERAS TO MONITOR RESIDENTS BUYING ON STREETS

Kitwe ~ Tue, 5 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe City Council has mounted surveillance cameras to monitor members of the public buying goods in the streets.

Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke said the move is in an effort to stop the public from buying goods from undesignated places.

He said the council will from next week start to arrest and prosecute people buying from the streets.

“Kitwe City Council would like to caution members of the public who have developed the habit of buying goods and merchandise from the undesignated places or streets that the local authority has mounted surveillance on the streets and will, by Monday next week, start to arrest and prosecute people buying goods or merchandise from the undesignated places or streets in contravention of Regulation 46 of the Local Government (Street Vending and Nuisances) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations, 2018 as read together with the Local Government (Street Vending and Nuisances) (No. 2) Regulations, 1992 and the Markets and Bus Stations Act No. 7 of 2007 which prohibits buying goods or merchandise from the undesignated places or streets,” he said.

Mr Seke said there is a lot of unhealthy customer behavior in the district.

He explained that by Law, any person found buying goods or merchandise from the undesignated places or streets shall be liable on conviction.

“This comes in the wake of observed unhealthy customer behaviour preferring to buy from the streets instead of designated trading places which is encouraging traders to abandon their market stands in preference for the street thereby contributing to the increase in street vending, street congestion and street litering as well as loss of revenue in the markets. Under the law, any person found buying goods or merchandise from the undesignated places or streets shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine of 666.67 penalty units or K200.00,” Mr Seke said.

He said the council is now requesting persons who want to sell in the market to register with local authority.

“…the local authority is inviting all persons who desire to sell in the market to register with the Market Manager (Room 8, Civic Centre) or the Market Masters (at Chisokone Green Shelter) for allocation of market spaces,” he said.

Mr Seke said priority will be given to the street vendors operating on Independence Avenue, Matuka Avenue, Obote, Kabengele, Enos Chomba, Langashe and Chisokone One Way.

“Those who will be found selling on the streets even when there are spaces available in the market after the deadline will be doing so at their own peril as they will be taken to the fast track court,” he said.