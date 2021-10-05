NAQEZ DEMANDS GOOD SALARIES FOR TEACHERS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 05 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is calling for a fresh start for teachers in Zambia as teachers are celebrating their heroic achievements as well as lamenting their stunted economic status today.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa wondered why some people do not support the view that teachers should be paid above the rest.

Mr Chansa said Zambia now has a lowly regarded teaching profession because as a result of the societal attitude.

He said this in a statement issued to the media yesterday.

“While everyone in Zambia agrees that teachers are the most important human resource, many surprisingly don’t support the view that teachers should be paid above the rest. With this societal attitude, we now have, as a Country, a lowly regarded Teaching profession. This is sad for the Country,” he said.

“Today, we have thousands of our teachers living in substandard houses, because their housing allowance is too small for decent accommodation. More than 90% of Zambian teachers are heavily indebted, mostly because of economic pressures they face every day. Even when they further their education at great personal cost, they are not upgraded in correct salary scales.”

Mr Chansa said NAQEZ is aware that thousands of teachers in Zambia are highly demotivated because they have been acting in positions for years, especially in upgraded schools, without being confirmed.

He wondered where the problem was that even confirmations cannot be done for years.

“For private school teachers, the situation is worse .Their conditions of work are pathetic and the Ministry of Labour has never been interested in their plight. We truly sympathize with most Private school teachers in the country. We fervently pray and hope that the new Minister of Labour will take special interest in the industrial anarchy that obtains in most Private schools,” he said.

“On this important day, we call for a fresh start for teachers in Zambia. Instead of having traditional speeches and marches, we expect our Government to share a clear roadmap on how issues affecting public and private school teachers will be overcome. We cannot continue on this path where the most important profession is highly neglected .It is a dangerous route, because no one would be where they are today without a teacher and without a happy teacher, no nation can meaningfully develop.”

Mr Chansa said the Organisation dearly holds a view that it is impossible to have quality education without motivated teachers.

He said NAQEZ returns maximum confidence that the UPND administration can craft a new and exciting narrative for Zambian teachers, starting tomorrow.

Mr Chansa said that government will be giving the country a huge boost by taking good care of educators.