NEVERS QUITS POLITICS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Lusaka ~ Tue, 5 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

New Hope MMD President Nevers Mumba has taken sabbatical leave from politics until further notice “in the interest of the party”.

This decision follows a NEC meeting which was held on Saturday, Party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka has announced.

“Our NEC resolved and has granted him his request to go on sabbatical leave in the interest of the party until further notice. Secondly, he said, we resolved to change the party name and effect changes at the Registrar in the interest of rebranding. During this period, our president is free to engage with other political parties,” Mr Mukuka stated.

“In view of this, our party president has requested that all funders, sponsors and partners of the party should take this official notice until further notice, therefore all correspondences to the party will be on hold.”

During this period, any official statements on New Hope MMD would be referred to the acting president Elizabeth Chiyala and acting National Secretary Dr Mwaka Twagirayesu.