ZAMBIA, IMF CONCLUDE TALKS ON NEW GOVT’S ECONOMIC REFORM PLAN

Lusaka ~ Tue, 5 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambian government and the IMF have concluded talks on the new administration’s economic recovery plans.

The conclusion of the meeting is hoped to set a new path for Zambia’s economy as economic experts envisage a bailout package out of the talks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, during the meetings, the Government set out its key policies and priorities for the 2022 National Budget and 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

“I wish to thank the International Monetary Fund team for accepting to hold the talks at short notice, and for the valuable input into the economic policy direction of Government for 2022 and the medium term. The talks enriched the 2022 Budget Framework as well as the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. We now hope to move forward with holding programme discussions with the IMF in the coming few weeks,” said Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane at the conclusion of the meeting.