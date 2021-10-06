LUBINDA CALLS UPND “A BUNCH OF LIARS”

Lusaka ~ Wed, 06 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the latest statement by the Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane over the country’s debt position as at end June 2021, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has labeled the New Dawn Administration as a bunch of liars.

Dr Musokotwane said yesterday in his Ministerial Statement to parliament that the stock of Central Government External Debt as at end June 2021 stood at US $12.91 Billion External Debt and $ 1.5 Billion Domestic Debt bringing the total Government Debt to $14.48 Billion Dollars.

But PF vice president Given Lubinda argued that the Minister continued to contradict himself regarding how much debt the country has “when he has the actual figures as contained in his ministerial statement.”

Lubinda called on the UPND Government to come out clean and tell the nation where the insinuated hidden debt is.

He said the government is full of untruthful people who are bent on destroying the nation.

Meanwhile, Lubinda commended PF parliamentarians for standing up against the UPND lies.

“The UPND is a bunch of liars and they never tell the truth. The UPND Government was lying about the country’s debt burden and they have been caught napping. They should tell the nation where the hidden debt is,” he said.

“The borrowed money went into improving the welfare of Zambians through massive infrastructure development and am proud of the PF parliamentarians for standing up and call their bluff.”