CRIMINALS MURDER COP, RAPE TWO TOLL COLLECTORS AT KALENSE IN KASAMA

Kasama ~ Fri, 8 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unknown criminals have shot dead a police officer manning Kalense toll gate in Kasama and raped two toll collectors, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed.

Hamoonga identified the shot police officer as Constable Wilson Lungu aged 28.

“Police in Kasama have launched a manhunt in the cases of Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Rape which occured on 8th October, 2021 between 02:00 hours and 04:00 hours at Kalense toll gate in Kasama in which a Police officer under Protective Unit No. 42885 Constable Lungu Wilson aged 28 was shot twice in the chest and left leg by the unknown criminals and died on the spot. He sustained bullet wounds on the chest and in left leg,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He explained that whilst the Police officer was on duty with two female toll collectors, employees of National Road Fund Agency in Kasama, they were attacked by unknown armed criminals.

“Upon viewing the CCTV footage, the footage shows a criminal armed with a pistol, clad with a headsock and mask while holding a torch, who shot the officer twice in the chest and on his left leg in one of the rooms. He sustained bullet wounds. Later on, the criminal grabbed an AK 47 rifle with 30 rounds of Ammunition. He further threatened the two female toll collectors to open the safe and stole K38, 425, cash money, a cell phone for the officer and two cell phones belonging to the toll collectors,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said one criminal then abducted the two female toll collectors and took them to a nearby bush where they raped them.

“Immediately after the act, he abducted the two female toll collectors as he ordered them to take off the National Road Fund Agency (NFRA) reflective jackets and took them in the nearby bush about 200 metres away from the toll gate where he raped them. The body of the officer has been deposited in Kasama General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while the victims of rape were rushed to the Hospital for treatment,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said the Zambia Police Service will use all legal means at its disposal to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

“We would like to appeal to the general public who may have information that shall lead to the successful apprehension and prosecution of these criminals behind this heinous crime to report to the nearest police station,” Mr Hamoonga said.