DAMNING REPORT: 12.7% OF GIRLS, 16.3% OF BOYS HAVE HAD SEX BEFORE 15, REVEALS GOVT

Lusaka ~ Fri, 08 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has disclosed that 12.7 % of girls and 16.3% of boys have had sexual intercourse before reaching the age of 15 years.

Ministry of Health Assistant Director for Adolescent Health, Dr Matilda Simpungwe attributed harsh, inconsistent parenting and lack of monitoring as well as setting limits against children as some of the leading causes in adolescents to engage in sexual intercourse.

Dr Simpungwe said during the “Age of Consent Media Meeting” hosted by Hivos Zambia that poor family communication and lack of provision of basic necessities by guardians are some of the things that allow teenagers to engage in sexual intercourse.

Meanwhile, Dr Simpungwe said a huge knowledge gap with regards to sexual reproductive health is a contributing factor to poor health outcomes by adolescents in the country.

Dr Simpungwe lamented that adolescents in Zambia are lagging behind in accessing health care services.

“According to the Zambia Democratic Survey teenage pregnancy stands at 29% while 4.9% are deliveries through ceacerian.2.9% adolescent boys smoke cigarettes,” she said.

And Hivos Zambia Policy Advocacy and Campaign Programmes Officer Nana Zulu said continued increase in the National Adolescent Health Statistics raises a need to intervene early.

Zulu added that it is for this reason that the Organisation embarked on the “#consent2Access” campaign which is regional and advocacy based.

She said the campaign will contribute positively in addressing the need, as long as there are barriers in adolescents health care needs.