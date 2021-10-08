HANDLE MARKETEERS’ AFFAIRS FAIRLY, UPND URGES KITWE COUNCIL

Kitwe ~ Fri, 8 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has asked the Kitwe City Council to handle marketeers’ affairs fairly to avoid any confrontations.

This comes following the commencement of marketeers and trade reorganization by the Council in the Central Business District.

The local authority also announced that it will start surveillance to monitor members of the public who are buying from the streets.

But UPND Copperbelt Spokesperson Lawrence Mwanza said the council should be more engaging before taking up its measures.

“As United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt, we have taken note of Kitwe City Council’s decision to reorganize the marketeers and traders. We have also taken note of the notice issued to the vendors in Kitwe to leave the street by Monday 11th, 2021. Given that we are approaching the rain season, the Party believes the decision to let the vendors leave the streets will help the Council to clean the City,” he said.

“The street vendors are being urged to cooperate and be relocated to various markets where there is enough space to absorb everyone. As a Party we took time to go round the markets in kitwe and check on the availability of market stands and we can confirm the availability of vacant market stands at Chisokone and Nakadoli. However, the Kitwe City Council should ensure that the allocation of market stands is done in a transparent manner. No person should be allowed to own more than one stand in any of the markets. Kitwe City Council should use this opportunity to depoliticize markets and trading places in line with the New Dawn government policy to outlaw caderism.”

Mr Mwanza said the vendors should not feel that they are being victimized but rather appreciate that government would like all marketeers and traders to be trading in a conducive environment where there are facilities such as toilets.

“It has also come to our attention that a few known persons have started going round to agitate the vendors to protest the council’s directive. All traders are being urged to support the government of the day in its effort to get rid of caderism and bringing sanity to all markets, trading areas and stations.”