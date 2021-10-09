COPPERBELT UPND SAYS IT’S AWARE OF PEOPLE INCITING VENDORS TO PROTEST KITWE CITY COUNCIL’S DIRECTIVE TO VACATE STREETS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The UPND on the Copperbelt says it is aware that there are people going round inciting vendors to protest the Kitwe city council’s directive for them to leave the streets by Monday 11th October 2021.

Copperbelt Provincial Spokesperson Lawrence Mwanza has however appealed to the affected vendors not to feel victimized but rather appreciate that government wants all marketeers and traders to be trading in conducive environments where there are facilities such as toilets.

Mr. Mwanza has told Phoenix News that with the rainy season fast approaching, the decision by the local authority to have the street vendors leave the streets will help the council to clean the city to avoid any outbreak of diseases.

The UPND in the province has since urged the street vendors to cooperate and be relocated to various markets where there is enough space.