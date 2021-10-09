UPND CADRES ATTACK SHAKAFUSWA’S WITNESS AT COURT IN PRESENCE OF JUSTICE MINISTER HAIMBE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 9 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Cadres were yesterday unleashed on PF Mandevu Constituency MP Christopher Shakafuswa’s supporters at the Lusaka High Court after hearing of the election petition.

They first attacked PF Mandevu Constituency Chairman Douglas Tembo and later descended on Mr Shakafuswa’s witness who is also his Deputy head of the media team, Mr. Lukas Tompwe, almost tearing him apart.

The Police who were overpowered by the cadres had a tough time trying to save the life of the witness.

They later managed to whisk him inside the court building.

In the process of the fracas, two police officers were injured and their uniforms torn.

While this was happening, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe was there as he came to offer solidarity to UPND Mandevu Constituency losing Candidate Aron Mulope.

Mr Tompwe is one of the key witnesses in the petition case and was also present when UPND cadres attacked Electoral Commission of Zambia officials and the Police at the totalling centre.