ZAMBIANS ARE NOW REALIZING THAT LUNGU WAS A GOOD LEADER – LUBINDA

Mansa ~ Sat, 9 Oct 2021
Patriotic Front vice president Hon. Given Lubinda says Zambians have started realizing that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a good leader.
Speaking when he addressed party officials in Mansa district yesterday, Mr. Lubinda said former Dr Lungu was a good President and the PF loss was a lesson to allow Zambians to learn the difference between a good and a bad leader.
He said former President Lungu is as strong as he was prior to the August 12 General elections.
“God wants Zambians to learn that there is a difference between a Democrat Edgar Lungu and a dictator Hakainde Hichilema. Zambians have started realizing that former President Edgar Lungu was a good leader,” Hon. Lubinda said.
“President Lungu is as strong as he was before the August elections, he still remains determined and loves his party and the country.”
Razor
Actually this is when even those who voted for PF during the last elections are now realizing what a bad leader lungu was as they are now seeing the good things that HH is doing.
Patrick
TRUE,THIS SATANIST LEADING OUR BELOVED COUNTRY IS A DICTATOR.
PF WILL BOUNCE BACK COME 2026