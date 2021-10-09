ZAMBIANS ARE NOW REALIZING THAT LUNGU WAS A GOOD LEADER – LUBINDA

Mansa ~ Sat, 9 Oct 2021

Patriotic Front vice president Hon. Given Lubinda says Zambians have started realizing that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a good leader.

Speaking when he addressed party officials in Mansa district yesterday, Mr. Lubinda said former Dr Lungu was a good President and the PF loss was a lesson to allow Zambians to learn the difference between a good and a bad leader.

He said former President Lungu is as strong as he was prior to the August 12 General elections.

“God wants Zambians to learn that there is a difference between a Democrat Edgar Lungu and a dictator Hakainde Hichilema. Zambians have started realizing that former President Edgar Lungu was a good leader,” Hon. Lubinda said.

“President Lungu is as strong as he was before the August elections, he still remains determined and loves his party and the country.”