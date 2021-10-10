7 BODIES FROM KABANGWE BUS ACCIDENT REMAIN UNIDENTIFIED

Lusaka ~ Sun, 10 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Seven bodies out of the 9 people that died in the Kabangwe Rosa bus accident yesterday are yet to be identified, UTH has stated.

UTH public relations officer Natalie Mashikolo has stated that the 7 unidentified bodies are in the UTH mortuary.

The bodies of the other two deceased accident victims are in Chingwere hospital mortuary.

“University Teaching Hospital yesterday received a total of 18 victims of a fatal Road Traffic Accident that occured on 9th October, 2021 at about 18:40 hours along Great North Road Chingwere road Junction. Of the 18 victims that were brought to the hospital, 12 are admitted in Ward GO1. Three are in a critical condition and are admitted in the resuscitation unit in the Accident and Emergency unit (Casualty). Out of these victims, three were treated and sent home. Meanwhile, the seven bodies that were deposited in the UTH mortuary are still unidentified,” Ms Mashikolo stated.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Rosa bus is among the deceased.

“Involved was unknown male adult driver who was driving a Mitsubishi Rosa Passenger Service Vehicle bus registration number BAK 9787 who died on the spot. The bus was extensively damaged. Also involved were 29 passengers in the Rosa bus of which Eight unknown passengers sustained Fatal injuries, Two male adults, Three female adults, Two unknown male juveniles and One unknown female juvenile. Seven dead bodies have been deposited in UTH mortuary whilst two bodies are in Chingwere level One mortuary (Deceased driver inclusive),” police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated. “Furthermore, 16 passengers in the Rosa bus sustained serious injuries in which Seven female adults and Nine male adults are all admitted in UTH. Also involved was unknown male adult driver who was driving a Howo truck and trailer registration number AOB 3515 and BAC 9616 T which was damaged and the driver is on the run. The accident occurred when the unknown driver for the Howo truck who was driving from North to South swerved to his right side lane in trying to avoid a small bus which was in front of him, in the process he lost control of the motor vehicle crossed the island went in the opposite lane and hit into a Rosa bus that was moving from South to North.The bodies of the deceased driver and the passengers await identification and post mortem.”