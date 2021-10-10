LION KILLS MAN AFTER HE LEFT HIS DOOR OPEN FOR FRESH AIR

Nyimba ~ Sun, 10 Oct 2021

A 45-year-old man of senior Chief Luembe’s area in Nyimba district in Eastern Province has been attacked and killed by a lion after he left the door to his house open for fresh air.

Acting Eastern Province deputy police commanding officer Kennedy Chibwe says Langdon Mwanza of Mshaila village, about 60 kilometres north of Nyimba, met his fate when he slept, leaving his door open for ventilation as it was hot.

Mr Chibwe says a lion strayed from the bush, entered his house and subsequently killed him. This happened last week.

He says the irate villagers rushed to the nearby Chisanga wildlife camp to report the matter and officers from the department of national parks and wildlife killed the lion.

Mr Chibwe says the body of the deceased had part of its left arm eaten by the lion.