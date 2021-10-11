KABANGWE DEATH TOLL RISES TO 10 AS DRIVER OF TRUCK IS IN POLICE CUSTODY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 11 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The number of deaths in Saturday’s Kabangwe bus accident has risen to 10 as the mother to a one month old who perished on the spot has also died from hospital.

Meanwhile, the truck driver who caused the fatal accident has been handed over to police by his employer.

“The driver of the Howo truck who was on run was apprehended by his employer and handed over to the police and currently is in detention at Kabangwe police post and his full names are M/MWENDA TEMBO aged 36 yes of Matero township Lusaka,” police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has said.

“We have recorded another death of a passenger Catherine Phiri aged 21 years of Ngwerere the mother to deceased M/J/ NATHAN PHIRI who was aged One Month.”

The following deceased passengers have been identified as follows:

1.M/TREACER NGOMA aged 39 years of Ngwerere

2.M/GABRIEL PHIRI aged 44 years of Ngwerere

3.M/MABVUTO PHIRI aged 38 years of Ngwerere

4. M/MAMBO MULAKO aged 53 years of Lusaka West

5.M/J/NATHAN PHIRI aged One month of Ngwerere.

According to Mr Hamoonga, the other four deceased passengers remain unidentified in the UTH mortuary.

”The following where seriously injured: 1.F/CATHERINE PHIRI aged 21 years of Ngwerere who sustained Fractured legs. 2.F/LOTIA LUNGU unknown age of Ngwerere who sustained Fractured legs,” Mr Hamoonga stated.