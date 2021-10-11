UPND SUPPORTS HARASSMENT OF PF MEMBER AT HIGH COURT GROUNDS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 11 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Media Director Ruth Dante has defended party cadres who harassed a PF member at the High Court.

Mr Lukas Tompwe, a member of the media team in Mandevu who is PF’s Christopher Shakafuswa’s key witness in the election petition for the Mandevu seat, was attacked by a horde of UPND cadres who were at court last week.

The cadres accused Mr Tompwe of being behind the murder of one of their members during the 2021 election campaigns and attempted to effect a citizen arrest on him, disregarding the law and available security at court.

In the process, three police officers were injured.

At a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms Dante said the UPND supporters were merely trying to alert the police on the suspect linked to the death of one of their members.