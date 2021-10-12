COURT HEARS HOW STEP MOTHER INJURED 8-YEAR-OLD BOY ON PRIVATE PARTS FOR ‘DODGING’ CLASSES

Lusaka ~ Tue, 12 Oct, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An 8-year-old boy has told the Ndola Magistrate Court how his step mother inflicted injuries on his private parts for allegedly dodging classes.

The juvenile told court that he was beaten by his step mother for having knocked off from school early.

This is in a matter in which a 23-year-old woman of Ndola’s Ndeke Township is facing one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm on a Child.

Florence Lumungo is alleged to have assaulted the boy on August 26, 2021.

When the matter came up before magistrate John Simachela for trial, the boy narrated that on the material day, he was beaten by Lumungo on his private parts, inflicting injuries.

“For three consecutive days I was unable to urinate because of the wounds on my private parts. This was because it was painful when walking,” the boy said.

He said after he returned from school around 12:00 hours, Lumungo asked him why he got back home around 12:00 hours instead of 15:00 hours and was later told to remove his clothes before he was beaten on his private parts.

He said after the incident, he told his friend and they had to apply salt on the wounds.

And his mother Gift Kasungo, 28, said she received a call from Kanisha private school informing her that her son had not been reporting for school because he was assaulted.

Kasungo said on the very day she started off from Lusaka to Ndola to confirm the incident.

She told the court that after she reached home, she found that the boy with cuts on the private parts was suspected to have been as a result of beatings from his step mother.

Kasungo said the boy was failing to walk properly due to the cuts he had on his private part and that she took the boy to the hospital and later reported to Masala police station where a medical report was issued.

“And from the look of things I think there was no proper treatment on the child because water was still coming out from the wounds,” Kasungo said.

Trial in the matter however continues.