IT’S DIFFICULT FOR GOVT TO REVEAL CONDITIONALITIES ATTACHED TO DEBT – PF MP

Lusaka ~ Tue, 12 Oct 2021

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba says it is difficult for government to reveal Conditionalities imposed on the nation as a result of the recently signed Debt Service Sustainability Initiative (DSSI) which is aimed at averting a default on debt servicing as it happened before.

Mr Mumba said this is because existing Laws give the Executive the privilege to understand Conditionalities of the acquired debt.

Commenting on the demand by some stakeholders for the new government to make public any conditions that may be imposed on the nation as a result of the Debt Service Sustainability Initiative as opposed to what was the case under the previous regime, Mr Mumba suggested the need for the new Dawn Government to seriously deal with all areas of discomfort regarding debt acquisition.

He said government should also look at management in order to be more responsive to people’s aspirations.

He further called on government through the ministry of mines to provide clear direction on the management of the mines as opposed to the current situation were the regime is only condemning the policies that were provided for by the previous administration regarding the extractive industry.

“The new government should focus in explaining its mining policies than just condemn what was started and done by the previous government. That is not helping them in any way,” Mr Mumba said.