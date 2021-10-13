BOY, 17, DIES AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY TRUCK

Shiwang’andu ~ Wed, 13 Oct 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 17-year-old boy of Shiwang’andu District has died after he was run over by a Tanzanian Truck while he was crossing the road.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 12:00hrs at Kazembo Village about 20 kilometers North of Shiwang’andu District along the Great North Road.

Muchinga Province Acting Commanding Officer Byemba Musole who confirmed the development identified the deceased as Gift Luo.

He has explained that the accident happened when the driver of a Scania truck and trailer bearing registration number T423 AJV/T189CYP property of CUSNA Investment Limited of Tanzania hit and ran over the 17-year-old who later died.

Mr. Musole said the victim sustained fatal body injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Matumbo Clinic and his body is in the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Mr. Musole has further added that the driver of the Tanzanian Truck, who is also Tanzanian, identified as Emmanuel Mosha, 31, is currently on the run.

He said a manhunt has been launched to bring the driver to book.